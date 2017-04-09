S. Korea's Moon: Halting oil shipments to N. Korea should be considered closely by UN

S. Korea's Moon: Halting oil shipments to N. Korea should be considered closely by UNBy Eren Sengezer
South Korea's presidential office said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed on Monday to lift the warhead weight limit on South Korea's missiles in the wake of North Korea's sixth nuclear test, as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Moon, Trump agree now is the time to apply greatest pressure and sanctions on N. Korea
- Moon says halting oil shipments to N. Korea should be considered closely by United Nations
