S. Korea’s Moon and US Pres Trump agree to lay maximum pressure & sanctions on N. Korea

S. Korea’s Moon and US Pres Trump agree to lay maximum pressure & sanctions on N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the headlines of a telephonic conversation between the US President Trump and South Korean President Moon over the latest UN sanctions on North Korea.
Key Points:
Trump noted: “Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions.”
South Korea's Moon and Trump agree to cooperate, lay maximum pressure and sanctions on North Korea
