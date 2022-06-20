South Korea's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said once again on Monday, they would take necessary steps to stabilize the currency market in case of excessive volatility.
Choo, however, said that it is not appropriate to comment on a specific USD/KRW exchange rate level.
Market reaction
USD/KRW was last seen trading at 1,290.12, down 0.11% on the day. The South Korean won (KRW) caught a fresh bid wave on these above comments, rebounding once again from the key support around the 1,296 region.
