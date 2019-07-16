S. Korean Vice UnificationMin to meet Japanese official amid trade dispute - Yonhap

The South Korean news agency, Yonhap, reports that the country’s Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho is likely to meet with a Japanese official during his three-day trip to Tokyo this week, in the face of the escalating tensions between the two Asian countries over Japan's export restrictions.

A ministry official said: "A meeting with a Japanese government official is included (in his schedule). The meeting will be closed-door based on the two sides' consultations."