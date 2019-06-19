S. Korean UnificationMin calls for third US, N. Korea summit - BBC

In a keynote speech at a security form hosted by his ministry on Wednesday, the South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul called on the third summit between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hoping that the new meeting will lead to substantial denuclearization steps.

Key Quotes:

"Now is the time for all-out efforts to make sure that the third summit between North Korea and the United States will lead to a practical denuclearization and peace process."

"The most important goal of all of these summits is to create an environment for a successful North Korea-US summit."

"A top-down approach has its merits," he said. "I think we should take advantage of such top-down diplomacy and carry out working-level talks at various levels at the same time to narrow differences."