S. Korean Pres. Moon warns Japan about adverse effects from trade pressure on the South - Yonhap

South Korean state news agency, Yonhap, reports the South Korean President Moon Jae-in warning message to Japan on Monday for its continued economic pressure on South Korea.

Key Quotes:

“Tokyo's tougher export restrictions, which target firms here, are tantamount to seeking to block the growth of South Korea's economy at a time when it's seeking to leap forward by a notch."

"If it's what Japan intends to be, it will never succeed."

“South Korean firms will lose confidence in partnerships with Japan and opt to diversify the supply route of necessary materials or localize related production.”

"I warn in advance that the Japanese economy will suffer bigger damage in the end."