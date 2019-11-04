S. Korean Pres. Moon-Japan’s PM Abe back dialogue to resolve the trade row – Reuters

According to the South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s spokeswoman Ko Min-jung, President Moon on Monday suggested high-level talks to resolve a deepening political and trade row with Japan during an 11-minute meeting with Japanese PM Abe held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok.

Ko said: “Both leaders reaffirmed the principle that bilateral issues should be resolved through dialogue.”

“President Moon offered higher-level talks if necessary, and Prime Minister Abe suggested seeking a resolution through all available means,” she added.

The South Korean Won extends its winning streak on Monday, as the above trade-positive headlines add to the bullish tone, now drowning USD/KRW to four-week lows of 1,158.35.