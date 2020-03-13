S. Korean Pres. Moon: Economy is in an 'emergency situation'

South Korean President Moon is on the wires now, via Reuters, that the economy is in an 'emergency situation' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He added that the situation faced currently is more grave as compared to the SARS and MERS outbreak last time.

Market reaction

The downbeat comments seem to have poured cold water on the recent recovery seen in the USD/JPY pair, as the spot quickly reversed a spike above 106.00 to now trade around 105.50, still up 1.15% on the day.