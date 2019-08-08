S. Korean Pres. Moon: Any benefit Japan may gain from trade curbs will be short lived

Following the comments from Japan, the South Korean President Moon Jae-in quickly came out on the wires, to say that “any benefit Japan may gain from trade curbs will be short lived”.
Japan will lose international credibility for using industrial advantage as a weapon against another country,” Moon added.
