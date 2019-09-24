S. Korean lawmakers: US-North Korea may happen in two to three weeks - Reuters

The South Korean lawmakers told Reuters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service on Tuesday, the fourth summit between North Korea and the United States could be seen in two to three weeks.

Both the countries could resume the working-level talks aimed at dismantling the North’s nuclear and missile programmes, the lawmakers said.

Earlier today, US President Trump said that “we are getting along well with North Korea.”

The piece of news only adds to the improved market mood amid a likely US-Japan trade deal and US-China trade talks due next month. The Wall Street futures trade with moderate gains while Treasury yields inch higher. Offering some support to the greenback across the board.