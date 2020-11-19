S. Korean FinMin: Recent movements in KRW are excessive

Recent movements in the won (KRW) are excessive, South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Thursday.

He added that they “will continue to take steps to stabilize the currency market.”

Market reaction

On the above headlines, the won slumped sharply from almost three-year highs against the greenback.

The USD/KRW pair extends the bounce from 29-month lows of 1,102, now trading at 1,112.10, up 0.55% on the day.