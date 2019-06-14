S. Korean FinMin Hong: Downside risks looming larger for S. Korean economy

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki was on the wires earlier today, warning about the increasing downside risks posed to the South Korean economy amid escalating US-China trade conflict.

Key Quotes (Yonhap):

"There are growing calls to take bolder actions as the economy is faced with increased downside risks." 

"Adding to dire situations for exports, the uncertainty is also heightening in the face of the growing trade dispute (between Washington and Beijing).” 

“The government will roll out and implement economic policies aimed at boosting economic vitality in the future while supporting innovation-led growth as well.”

