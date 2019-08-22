S. Korea: US, N. Korea will restart dialogue 'soon' - Reuters

Reuters reports the comments from South Korea’s Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong, as he delivered his upbeat assessment on US-North Korea issue after meeting with US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul.

Key Quotes:

My impression was that North Korea and the United States would carry out dialogue soon, and it would go well.

South Korea’s presidential National Security Council will convene later on Thursday to review an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, that Seoul had threatened to scrap amid a spiraling diplomatic and trade spat.

The optimistic headlines have little impact on the markets, as the sentiment remains tepid amid Yuan sell-off and ahead of the key Fed event.