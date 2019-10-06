S. Korea, UK agree to sign free trade deal ahead of Brexit - Reuters

South Korea's Trade Ministry issued a statement on Monday, announcing that South Korea and Britain have agreed in principle to sign a separate free trade deal ahead of the Brexit due late October.

The deal would help South Korea minimize trade uncertainty and maintain trade with Britain based on Seoul's existing free trade agreement with the EU.

The deal includes keeping zero-tariffs on South Korean exports such as auto parts and automobiles.

South Korea will also prepare responses to other possible scenarios including a 'no-deal' Brexit.