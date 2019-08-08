S. Korea TradeMin: S. Korea holds off plan to drop Japan from 'white list'- Reuters

Reuters quotes two officials at South Korea’s Trade Ministry, as saying that South Korea on dropped a plan to exclude Japan from the so-called “white list” of countries with fast-track export status.

Meanwhile, the USD/KRW pair dropped back towards three-day lows of 1,208.25, having failed several recovery attempts near 1,212 region.

The South Korean Won continues to derive support from the reports that Japan granted its first approval for the shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea since Tokyo imposed tighter export curbs in early July.