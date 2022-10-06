S Korea president Yoon: Firing of intermediate-range ballistic missile is aimed at hitting strategic assets

South Korea president Yoon said the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile is aimed at hitting strategic assets.
North Korea fired missiles again according to the Japanese coast guard.
The United States condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch, the state department said the missile launches pose threat to regional neighbours and the international community.
The US remains committed to a diplomatic approach to North Korea and call on the North to engage in dialogue.
Earlier in the week, Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea had been reported to have fired a ballistic missile over the north of the country.
It was the North's first missile launch over Japan since 2017.
The US, Japan and South Korea conducted their own military drills in response.
This escalation of Pyongyang’s missile tests has prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo and has put markets on risk-off alert.
