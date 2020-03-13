S. Korea FinMin Official: Don't see any problem in local financial institutions' fx liquidity

Reuters reports the latest comments from a South Korean Finance Ministry Official, with the key headlines noted below.

Don't see any problem in local financial institutions' fx liquidity. Govt, BOK are closely monitoring fx liquidity status at local markets. Rising cost of dollar funding in S. Korea seem temporary.

USD/KRW reaction

USD/KRW consolidates near a four-year high of 1226.23 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by coronavirus fears led global sell-off.

At the press time, the spot rallies 1.14% to 1224.50.