S. Korea FinMin Hong warns of direct countermeasures to Japan's export curbs

In an interview with a national radio, the South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki did not rule out direct countermeasures against Japan if it keeps restrictions on exports of high-tech materials to its companies for a long time.

Hong said: "Implementing corresponding measures against Japan cannot be ruled out because it will take a long time for the World Trade Organization to produce a conclusion."

Hong added that he expected the South Korean central bank's monetary policy committee to take recent changes in economic conditions into account when it decides on its interest rate policy.

