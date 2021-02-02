Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6% effective in phase-3 trial – Reuters

The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia showed an effectiveness rate of 91.6% in the phase-3 trial, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the peer-reviewed trial data.

The publication further showed that there were no serious adverse events associated with the vaccine, which was equally effective in people aged over 60.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following this headline. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.8% on a daily basis at 3,795 and Germany's DAX was gaining 1.1% at 13,767.