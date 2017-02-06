Russia’s Rosneft CEO: OPEC/ non-OPEC deal gives only a temporary breather

Russia’s state oil company, Rosneft, chief executive officer Igor Sechin, crossed the wires earlier on the day, expressing his take on the recently extended OPEC oil output cut deal.

Key Headlines via Livesquawk:

OPEC-non-OPEC deal gives only a temporary breather

US producers ramp up oil exports that could create further market instability

OPEC has exceeded output targets in recent weeks by 450,000 bpd according to some experts