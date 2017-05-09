Russia’s Putin: Tighter sanctions will not change behavior of NK leadership

Reuters reporting comments from the Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he speaks from the BRICS Summit in China.

Key Points via Reuters:

On North Korea:

North Korea will not drop nuclear programme unless it feels secure

Draws parallel between NK and Iraq after US invasion

Ramping up military hysteria is senseless

Tighter sanctions will not change behavior of NK leadership

Tighter sanctions could cause humanitarian suffering

Sanctions have been exhausted but we are ready to discuss some details

Makes no sense to accuse Russia of violating NK sanctions and then asking Russia to support more sanctions

On the US:

US actions over Russian consulates was boorish

Russia reserves the right to further reduce US diplomatic staff in Moscow but will not do that for now