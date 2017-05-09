Russia’s Putin: Tighter sanctions will not change behavior of NK leadership

Russia’s Putin: Tighter sanctions will not change behavior of NK leadershipBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he speaks from the BRICS Summit in China.
Key Points via Reuters:
On North Korea:
North Korea will not drop nuclear programme unless it feels secure
Draws parallel between NK and Iraq after US invasion
Ramping up military hysteria is senseless
Tighter sanctions will not change behavior of NK leadership
Tighter sanctions could cause humanitarian suffering
Sanctions have been exhausted but we are ready to discuss some details
Makes no sense to accuse Russia of violating NK sanctions and then asking Russia to support more sanctions
On the US:
US actions over Russian consulates was boorish
Russia reserves the right to further reduce US diplomatic staff in Moscow but will not do that for now
