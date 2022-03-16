Russia's Putin: Had no other option for Russia's security that special military operation in Ukraine

Putin noted that Western countries face rising energy costs and that these problems will only increase. Who will answer for the millions of deaths in poorer countries, Putin asked. Putin said that the US and EU have effectively declared default onto Russia and that the arrest of Russia assets abroad is a lesson for Russian businesses.

All of our tasks in Ukraine will be achieved and the operation is going to plan, Putin said, though he added that Russia is ready for talks. Putin said that Western powers who want to create "anti-Russia" sentiment do not are about the Ukrainian people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reiterated that he had no other option for the security of Russia than conducting the special military operation in Ukraine, reported Reuters. Ukraine could have had nuclear weapons in the foreseeable future and, backed up by Western powers, was planning aggression against Russia, Putin stated. We do not want to occupy Ukraine, he added and criticised Western media for failing to report on the attacks made by Ukraine in the Donbas region.

