Russia’s Putin: Counter-productive to whip up military hysteria over N. Korea

Russia’s Putin: Counter-productive to whip up military hysteria over N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Russian president Putin crossed the wires last minutes, via Reuters, speaking at a summit in Vladivostock.
Key Points:
North Korea (NK) will not stop nuclear development programme
NK sees missile and nuclear programme as only means of self defence
Counter-productive to whip up military hysteria over NK
We see Trump administration a desire to defuse tensions over NK
We will be able to solve crisis by diplomatic means
