Russia's Novak: Will propose OPEC+ react to recovery in global oil demand

The global oil demand har recovered to 90% of the pre-crisis level, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak noted on Wednesday and said that they will propose that OPEC+ reacts to that development.
Additional takeaways
"Global oil demand to fully recover in the first or the second half of 2021, seeing risks of second coronavirus pandemic wave."
"Russian oil output will decline from August to December by around 13.8% from earlier planned levels."
"We will closely watch the oil market situation, will balance oil output as economy recovers."
Market reaction
Crude oil prices showed no reaction to these comments. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was virtually unchanged on the day at $43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1850 ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. ADP's jobs report is set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.