Russia’s Novak: We will discuss about slowing global oil demand tomorrow

The Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is back on the wires now, via Reuters, making the following comments, as he gears up for the key OPEC meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Key Quotes:

We will discuss about slowing global oil demand tomorrow. But that it is not the goal of the OPEC+ JMMC to generate new proposals.

Both crude benchmarks are seen extending the overnight gains, with WTI rallying 1.50% on the 58 handle while Brent regains 63 mark, up 1.30% so far.