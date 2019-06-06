Russia’s Novak: “We are discussing OPEC+ meeting on July 2-4”

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Russia's 2019 Oil Output Forecast is kept unchanged.

We are discussing OPEC+ meeting on July 2-4.

We are happy with these dates.

We will calculate damages, compensation from oil contamination in Druzhba over the summer.

He will discuss tainted oil issue with Hungary now.

Despite current temporary oil output cuts, we can offset them before year-end.

Still studying situation to determine OPEC+ deal future.

Russia’s position on OPEC+ deal is being discussed.