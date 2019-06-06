Russia’s Novak: “We are discussing OPEC+ meeting on July 2-4”

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Russia's 2019 Oil Output Forecast is kept unchanged.
Additional Comments:
We are discussing OPEC+ meeting on July 2-4.
We are happy with these dates.
We will calculate damages, compensation from oil contamination in Druzhba over the summer.
He will discuss tainted oil issue with Hungary now.
Despite current temporary oil output cuts, we can offset them before year-end.
Still studying situation to determine OPEC+ deal future.
Russia’s position on OPEC+ deal is being discussed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD consolidates losses ahead of the critical ECB meeting
EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade tensions.
GBP/USD settling below 1.2700 ahead of Carney's speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after succumbing to USD strength on Wednesday. BOE Governor Mark Carney speaks later as uncertainty about Brexit and potential trade deals with the US is persisting.
USD/JPY flirting with session lows, just above 108.00 handle
Investors looked past Wednesday’s upbeat release of the US ISM services PMI. Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and prompts some fresh selling. The USD remains on the defensive amid weaker US bond yields/Fed rate cut buts.
EUR: Here's 3 Things to Expect from ECB
EUR/USD rallied for 4 days straight this week but the sellers are returning ahead of the rate decision. Back in March, the ECB announced a series of new loans that would provide additional stimulus to the Eurozone economy.
Gold: Bulls and bears jostle around $1331 as trade news grab the spotlight
Although initially negative headlines from the US-Mexico talks propelled the risk-safety during early Thursday, trade positive comments later on restored investor confidence and dragged the Gold prices down towards $1331 amid initial Asian session.