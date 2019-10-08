Russia’s Novak: Too soon to consider OPEC+ measures to stabilize the oil market

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that it’s too soon to consider OPEC+ measures to stabilize the oil market.

OPEC+ has the available tools to stabilize the oil market, Novak added.

Oil prices hit fresh session lows probably on the above comments from Novak, with WTI back below the 53 handle while Brent trades near 58.70 region.