Russia’s Novak to Saudi OilMin: They are sure they will have to continue their cooperation

Ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting scheduled later today, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak tells Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that they are sure they will have to continue their cooperation.

This comment comes after Reuters reported some sources, as citing that said to discuss deeper oil cuts of more than 400k bpd as the central agenda.

OPEC+ said to discuss deeper oil cuts – Reuters

Meanwhile, WTI keeps its range trade intact near multi-day highs of 58.66, as the bulls await the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting for the next trading impetus.