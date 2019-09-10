Russia’s Novak to meet with Saudi’s new OilMin Prince Abdelaziz on Tuesday

Reuters was out with fresh reports earlier today, citing that the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is likely to meet with Prince Abdelaziz today in Riyadh.

They will discuss issues related to Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia next month, Reuters noted.

The talks between the two oil ministers will be closely eyed, especially after Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman appointment as Saudi Arabia's new energy minister.

Meanwhile, WTI trades near six-week tops of $ 58.39 while Brent trades firmer just ahead of the 63 handle.