Russia’s Novak: There are risks of second COVID-19 wave

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak warned on Monday about the risks of the second-wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the global oil market.

Additional quotes

“Global oil market has been stable, balance is restored.”

“It is necessary to keep global oil market balance.”

“Belarus may redirect 4-6 million tonnes of oil products to Russian ports.”

Market reaction

WTI remains under pressure below $40 amid persistent concerns over the oil demand recovery, as virus restrictions take a toll on the major economies.