Russia’s Novak sees Brent in range $45 to $55/ barrels in 2018

Russia’s Novak sees Brent in range $45 to $55/ barrels in 2018By Dhwani Mehta
More comments of note from the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as he continues to speak on the OPEC output cut deal and oil price outlook.
Key Points via Reuters:
He was asked about possible adjustment to the global deal to cut oil production and replied all is possible
We will consider possibility of extending global oil cut deal if market is imbalance
Sees Brent in range $45 to $55/ barrel in 2018
