Russia's Novak: Sees an extension of OPEC+ deal end of June or start of July

Adding to his earlier comments about Russia being open to new dates for the OPEC+ meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that he saw the OPEC+ supply output agreement getting extended at that meeting.

Crude oil prices didn't show a notable reaction to Novak's remarks and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 0.2% on the day at $51.80. The weekly API crude oil stock from the U.S. later in the day will be looked upon for fresh impetus.