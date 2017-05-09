Russia’s Novak: Russia’s oil supplies to N. Korea are negligible - RTRS

Russia’s Novak: Russia’s oil supplies to N. Korea are negligible - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the Russian Energy Minister Novak, via Reuters, this time speaking on potential oil sanctions to be imposed on North Korea.
Key Headlines:
Russian oil supplies to North Korea are close to zero and Moscow has not discussed the possibility of curbs on energy supplies to Pyongyang with its international partners
“We only supply oil products there, while the volumes are negligible, close to zero.”
