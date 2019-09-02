Russia’s Novak: Russia’s August oil output was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ deal

RIA and Interfax news agencies reported the recent comments from the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as saying that the August oil production is at 11.29 mln barrels per day when compared to 11.15 mln barrels per day recorded in July.
He further said that Russia’s oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ output deal, but Moscow is still aiming to fully comply with the deal.
Both crude benchmarks are trading steady so far this Monday, with WTI around 55 mark while Brent ranges near the 59 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1000 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD has kicked off the week around 1.1000, consolidating Friday's losses. Manufacturing PMIs, Italian politics and responses to German regional elections are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2150 as Brexit storms are brewing
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, marginally higher. PM Boris Johnson threatened to oust party members that vote against the government. Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday.
USD/JPY lacks upside momentum amid trade/political pessimism
USD/JPY fails to recover beyond the 21-DMA as trade/political pessimism favors the JPY. The US markets’ off and downbeat Nikkei Manufacturing PMI triggered an early-day pullback.
Gold fails to gain traction amid overall US Dollar strength
Gold remains on the back foot despite US-China trade war and geopolitical tension concerning the Middle East and Hong Kong. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates near multi-year highs amid a US holiday.
Forex Today: New US-Sino tariffs kick in and Brexit battle reaches new highs
New US tariffs on China have kicked in over the weekend as planned. The world's second-largest economy has hit back as expected. President Donald Trump reiterated that high-level talks are still set to go ahead later this month in Washington.