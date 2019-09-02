Russia’s Novak: Russia’s August oil output was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ deal

RIA and Interfax news agencies reported the recent comments from the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as saying that the August oil production is at 11.29 mln barrels per day when compared to 11.15 mln barrels per day recorded in July.

He further said that Russia’s oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ output deal, but Moscow is still aiming to fully comply with the deal.

Both crude benchmarks are trading steady so far this Monday, with WTI around 55 mark while Brent ranges near the 59 handle.