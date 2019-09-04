Russia’s Novak: Russia will continue coordination with the OPEC

The recent comments are crossing the wires from the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, as he assures markets that the recent changes in Saudi Arabia’s oil management will not hurt cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

He said that Russia will continue coordination with the OPEC.

Additional Quotes:

Will meet Saudi EnergyMin Al-Falih in September. The meeting will take place in September. Russia is ready for gas talks with Ukraine, EU.

Both crude benchmarks trade with modest gains so far this Wednesday, little changed by Novak’s comments. WTI trades just ahead of the 54 handle while Brent keeps the green below $ 58.50. All eyes remain on the US weekly Crude Stocks data for fresh trading impetus.