Russia's Novak: Russia may discuss fuel exports curbs

Commenting on the bill passed by the US House Judiciary Committee that would open OPEC to antitrust lawsuits over production cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that he sees no threat to OPEC+ for now, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Russia may discuss fuel exports curbs."

"JMMC panel and OPEC+ meetings in April are still in plans."

"OPEC+ may confirm or tweak its plans."

Market reaction

Crude oil prices remain on the back foot following these remarks. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $62, losing 0.63% on a daily basis.