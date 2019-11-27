Russia’s Novak: OPEC+ to discuss compliance and market outlook next week

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, offering his expectations from the OPEC+ meeting due to be held in Vienna on Dec 5th-6th.

Key Quotes:

OPEC+ to have standard agenda in meeting next week.

OPEC+ to discuss compliance and market outlook in the meeting.

It's widely expected that the OPEC+ will make no changes to its output cut policy next week.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks have returned to the green zone in Europe, looking to resume the recent move up. WTI nears $ 58.50 while Brent hovers around $ 63.30.