Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said late Thursday, the country’s “oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tonnes this year from 524 million tonnes in 2021.”
“The forecast is subject to change.”
“I think there will be a recovery in the future.”
WTI was last seen trading at $113.00, down 0.21% on the day.
