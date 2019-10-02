Russia’s Novak: Oil output caps under OPEC+ deal are temporary

Russian Energy Minister Novak was on the wires last minutes, via Interfax, commenting on the Russian oil output levels.

Key Quotes:

Oil output caps under OPEC+ deal are temporary. Russia will only resort to them when it meets its interests. Russia's September oil production at 11.25 mln barrels per day versus 11.29 mln barrels per day in August.

Both crude benchmarks are trading firmer, extending the overnight bounce, with WTI back above the 54 handle and Brent aiming for the 60 handle.