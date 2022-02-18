Russia’s mechanised infantry units return to Chechnya after drills in Crimea

Russia’s mechanized infantry units return to Dagestan, Chechnya after completion of drills in Crimea, Interfax, an independent Russian news agency, reported Friday.
Although this may not have to do much with the persisting Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, it could certainly add to the improving market mood so far this Friday.
Further, Interfax reported that the Eastern Ukraine rebels claim to have been shelled by govt forces' artillery in one incident.
Markets seem to shrug off these headlines, as they remain hopeful for the diplomacy talks, with US President Joe Biden’s meeting's with world leaders eyed ahead of next week’s talks between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’ Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The S&P 500 futures are rebounding 0.78%, as of writing while gold price is correcting 0.40% lower to trade around $1,890.
Across the G10 currencies, Antipodeans are outperforming, with AUD/USD back above 0.7200, up 0.31% so far.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains a 'buy the dip' trade, diplomacy talks eyed
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
