Russia’s Lavrov: Will insist that any US resolution on N. Korea does not include military action

Russia’s Lavrov: Will insist that any US resolution on N. Korea does not include military actionBy Dhwani Mehta
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was out on the wires last hour, via Reuters, expressing his views on the looming North Korean threat.
Key Headlines:
Russian and NK delegations could meet on fringes of economic forum in far east of Russia
Russia will insist that any US resolution on North Korea does not include military action
