Russia’s Lavrov urges US to show restraint over North Korea - RTRS

Russia’s Lavrov urges US to show restraint over North Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports comments from Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered late-Wednesday, urging the US to show some restraint on North Korea and refrain from any military actions on the Korean peninsula that would be “fraught with unpredictable consequences”.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement, they believe further increase of sanction pressure on North Korea counter-productive and dangerous.
