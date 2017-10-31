Russia’s Lavrov: Allegations of Russia meddling in US, Europe elections 'fantasies' - Ifax

Russia’s Lavrov: Allegations of Russia meddling in US, Europe elections 'fantasies' - IfaxBy Dhwani Mehta
Russia’s Interfax news agency (Ifax) cited the comments from the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, delivered in a briefing at the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
Key Quotes:
“Without a single piece of proof, we are as you know being accused of meddling not only in the U.S. election but also in those in European states.”
“Recently, there was an allegation that Moscow decided what minister to appoint in South Africa. In general, there is no limit to fantasy.”
