Russian prosecutors warn western companies of arrests, asset seizures – WSJ

“Russian prosecutors have issued warnings to Western companies in Russia, threatening to arrest corporate leaders there who criticize the government or to seize assets of companies that withdraw from the country,” said the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoting an anonymous person familiar with the matter.
Additional quotes
Prosecutors delivered the warnings in the past week to companies including McDonald’s, IBM and KFC owner Yum Brands.
The calls and visits included threats to sue the companies and seize assets including trademarks.
The comments were joined by the news from Sputnik quoting Russian FM saying, “Moscow will not ask western sanctions to be lifted, pressure will not change its course.”
Also worrisome were comments from Pentagon's press secretary John Kirby, quoted by ABC News, suggesting Russian forces are "broadening their target sets" after rockets hit a Ukrainian military base near the Polish border overnight.
Market implications
Given the pessimism emanating from Ukraine-Russia tussles, the aforementioned news gains more acceptance and challenge the market’s mood during the week’s start. However, chatters surrounding the positive progress on the peace talks battle the bears of late.
Read: Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Braces a positive start on progress in ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine
The AUD/USD pair braces a positive open amid progress in a ceasefire between the Kremlin and Kyiv as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia was showing signs of willingness to engage in substantive negotiations about ending a conflict on Sunday, as per Reuters.
Gold may attract a downward bias on likely hawkish stance from the Fed
Gold is likely to juggle on Monday as broader risk-off impulse may provide tailwinds on the downside while upside gains will remain capped on a likely hawkish stance this week. Gold prices are getting mixed cues from the Russia-Ukraine war headlines.
EUR/USD records a positive start above 1.0900 amid risk-on impulse, Fed policy eyed
EUR/USD opens modest positive amid the positive sentiment in the market. The shared currency has dumped heavily on geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The mega event of the Fed’s monetary policy will hold the nerves of investors.
MATIC price could resume uptrend as dApps on the network explode
MATIC price could climb higher with the spike in the number of decentralized applications on its blockchain. The Ethereum scaling solution fixed the disruption in its operations, powering a higher number of decentralized applications and users on its network.
Russia-Ukraine: Five scenarios for the war and implications for stocks, the dollar, gold and oil Premium
How will the Russia-Ukraine war end? This is a question on everybody's minds, with no clear answer – it is hard to know what is going in the head of Vladimir Putin, Russia's President. If both sides reach a deal, markets would surge, gold and oil would tumble.