Russian oil output edges up to 10.93 mln bpd in October - Reuters

Russian oil output edges up to 10.93 mln bpd in October - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
Citing two industry sources, Reuters recently reported that Russian oil production rose slightly in October, to 10.93 million barrels per day (bpd) from a year-high of 10.91 million bpd registered in September and August.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- In tonnes, daily average oil production in Russia stood at 1.491 million in the first 30 days of October, the sources said.
- This means that Russia has reduced its oil output by around 317,000 barrels per day from 11.247 million bpd reached in October 2016.
