Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show of force - RTRS

Russian nuclear bombers fly near North Korea in rare show of force
Reuters out with latest headlines cite that the Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers have flown a rare mission around the Korean peninsula, the same time as the United States and South Korea conduct joint military exercises.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry, noted: “The U.S. and South Korea holding yet more large-scale military and naval exercises does not help reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula. We urge all sides to exercise maximum caution. Given the arms build-up in the region, any rash move or even an unintended incident could spark a military conflict.”
