Russian Finance Minister: Preparing to pay coupon on Russian Eurobond on Wednesday

Russia's finance minister said on Monday that they are preparing to pay coupons on Russian Eurobonds on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Forex payment on Eurobond could be difficult now."

"Russia will pay Eurobond coupon in roubles if forex payment stalled."

"Russia believes it is fulfilling its obligations."

"Chinese yuan is one of the sources of our fx reserves, we will keep on using it."

"We would like foreign companies to keep on working in Russia."

"Foreign companies are employers of our citizens."

"We would like employees of foreign companies to keep working for those companies."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on risk mood. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 600 Index was up 1.3% on the day.