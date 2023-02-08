Russian Embassy: British fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine would have military and political ramifications

Share:

British fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine would have military and political ramifications for the entire European continent - Tass cites the Russian embassy.

The headlines follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for deliveries of British warplanes to ensure a victory that would “change the world.”

Speaking to both houses of Parliament, Zelensky said that when he visited the United Kingdom two years ago, he thanked officials for the “delicious English tea … and I will be leaving Parliament today thanking all of you in advance for powerful English planes.”

The Washington Post wrote that ''after the United States, Britain is the largest donor of military assistance to Ukraine. It has committed $2.8 billion so far and has pledged to match that in 2023, according to a recent parliamentary briefing paper. Last month it agreed to send Challenger 2 tanks.''

Market reaction

There has been little reaction to the headlines as traders wait and see how this develops. at the time of writing, the S&P 500 is still down on the day, losing some 0.66% at 4,129 after falling from a high of 4,168 to a low of 4,113 with Federal Reserve speakers advocating for further interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, the index is correcting higher from the lows and the US dollar is under pressure.