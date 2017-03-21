Russian EconMin: Data for January and February could be significantly revised - RTRSBy Eren Sengezer
Economic data for February published on Tuesday by Russia's official statistics service is not representative and data for January and February could be significantly revised, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said, as reported by Reuters.
- New methodology had been extremely unsuccessful
- The economy ministry clarified that Oreshkin did not mean that inflation data was unrepresentative
- Publication dates for official data had been often moved