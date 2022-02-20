Russian commanders may have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine

According to CBS News, ''the US has intelligence that Russian commanders have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, with commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would manoeuvre in their sectors of the battlefield.''
Russia has denied that the nation plans to invade its neighbour, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the extension of military exercises shows the world is on the brink of war.
Transcript: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "Face the Nation"
"Everything we're seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward," Blinken said. "We've seen that with provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend, false flag operations, now the news just this morning that the 'exercises' Russia was engaged in in Belarus with 30,000 Russian forces that was supposed to end this weekend will now continue because of tensions in eastern Ukraine, tensions created by Russia and the separatist forces it backs there."
"My job as a diplomat is to leave absolutely no stone unturned and see if we can prevent war, and if there's anything I can do to do that, I'm going to do it," Blinken said Sunday.
"President Biden has made very clear that he's prepared to meet President Putin at any time in any format if that can help prevent a war. Even if the die is cast, until it's settled, until we know that the tanks are rolling, the planes are flying, and the aggression has fully begin, we're going to do everything we can to prevent it but we're prepared either way."
"We are calling not only on [the] aggressor, which is Russia but also on all of our friends and allies to get together and use every opportunity to still deter Russia from invading," she told "Face the Nation."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week, according to a report from the Guardian.
The markets are starting the week around the closing price of Friday, but concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, with Treasury yields dropping on Friday, gold and continued has weighed on global stocks.
